Susan Dianne Lofurno, 65, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, was called home on June 24, 2020, to help the Lord in keeping his financial records balanced. She was born in Halifax, North Carolina May 15, 1955, but raised a Hampton girl, graduating from Hampton High School in 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann Willis and William David Green, Jr. and a host of fur-babies. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Lofurno; two daughters, Carly Lofurno Reader (Daniel) and Jessica Lofurno Dutton (Seth). She was a proud Nana and Grandma D to her five grandchildren, Braedon and Dew Willett, and Ashlyn, Cameron, and Sydney Reader.
Dianne was a lifelong resident of Virginia and a Gloucester resident for 44 years, where she spent most of her career as a Full Charge Bookkeeper for Gloucester High School. Prior to that she spent some time with VIMS and William and Mary. Dianne was the epitome of a matriarch who loved her family unconditionally. She never turned down a good motorcycle ride with our Dad or an afternoon watching Westerns and she always found joy in that first morning cup of coffee. She will be remembered for her sage advice, kindness to others, and her giving spirit.
A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Riverside Peninsula Cancer Center for their compassion and gentle care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Shriner's Hospitals for Children . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which will be later decided.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.