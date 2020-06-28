Dianne was like no other and I count my blessings to have known her. I started working at GHS in 2005 and Im not going to lie, Dianne was intimidating. She was a tough lady and she didnt mince wordsshe had high expectations for herself and everyone else and thats why she was so darn good at her job, among other things. Over the years however, I grew to know Dianne a little better and her wonderful sense of humor, love, and generosity drew me to her. We were frequently the first two in the office and I absolutely loved those moments when one of us would start the coffee pot and wed exchange our morning hellos. Your mom will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Much love to you all and love to your mom in Heaven.

Stephanie Vermeire

Coworker