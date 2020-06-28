Susan Dianne Lofurno
1955 - 2020
Susan Dianne Lofurno, 65, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, was called home on June 24, 2020, to help the Lord in keeping his financial records balanced. She was born in Halifax, North Carolina May 15, 1955, but raised a Hampton girl, graduating from Hampton High School in 1974.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann Willis and William David Green, Jr. and a host of fur-babies. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Lofurno; two daughters, Carly Lofurno Reader (Daniel) and Jessica Lofurno Dutton (Seth). She was a proud Nana and Grandma D to her five grandchildren, Braedon and Dew Willett, and Ashlyn, Cameron, and Sydney Reader.

Dianne was a lifelong resident of Virginia and a Gloucester resident for 44 years, where she spent most of her career as a Full Charge Bookkeeper for Gloucester High School. Prior to that she spent some time with VIMS and William and Mary. Dianne was the epitome of a matriarch who loved her family unconditionally. She never turned down a good motorcycle ride with our Dad or an afternoon watching Westerns and she always found joy in that first morning cup of coffee. She will be remembered for her sage advice, kindness to others, and her giving spirit.

A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Riverside Peninsula Cancer Center for their compassion and gentle care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Shriner's Hospitals for Children . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which will be later decided.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Mike and Diane was a big part of our life in the 70s we move out of state after that ! Heartfelt prayers for you and your family
Bruce Fleenor
Friend
June 27, 2020
I remember Dianne as a special person at GHS. We had a good time there. Im so sorry. Prayers to the family.
S Jean Pierce
Coworker
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeremiah Johnson
Friend
June 27, 2020
She was wonderful!!! Always very helpful. Greatly missed!!!! Prayers of comfort and peace for the whole family.
Carlos
Friend
June 26, 2020
She loved sharing pics and stories of her kids, grandkids and pups! I always appreciated her help managing accounts.
Tom Emory
Coworker
June 26, 2020
A wonderful woman, a kind soul with a huge heart. I will forever remember her love for her family and fur babies. She had a heart as big as the outdoors and was a good friend for many years. Her passing comes with not only tears but of the fond memories that I have of her and always will. My deepest sympathy is with you Mike, and your family.
Nancy Sutfin
Friend
June 26, 2020
Until we meet again my friend...
Ursula Barnett Kolek
Friend
June 26, 2020
I worked with Dianne in the old Kinney building. She was one of the first folks that I got to know. She always has a smile.
Patty Dial
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Mrs Lofurno...Was Always so Positive and such a nice person and fun to be around...She will be missed by all of Gloucester County... so sorry to hear this Sincerely Steve
Steve Patton
Friend
June 26, 2020
Sending tons of love snd prayers to Mike and the girls. Dianne will always have a special place in my heart.
Joanie Deal
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Dianne was like no other and I count my blessings to have known her. I started working at GHS in 2005 and Im not going to lie, Dianne was intimidating. She was a tough lady and she didnt mince wordsshe had high expectations for herself and everyone else and thats why she was so darn good at her job, among other things. Over the years however, I grew to know Dianne a little better and her wonderful sense of humor, love, and generosity drew me to her. We were frequently the first two in the office and I absolutely loved those moments when one of us would start the coffee pot and wed exchange our morning hellos. Your mom will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Much love to you all and love to your mom in Heaven.
Stephanie Vermeire
Coworker
June 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Nikki Cox
Nicola Cox
Friend
June 26, 2020
May you find peace in memories. Heartfelt condolences on your familys loss.
Joan Johnson
Friend
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to your families. Dianne was a power house. She knew her job and it well. But most of all she loved her family and grandchildren.
Deanna Mendiguchia-Burris
Coworker
