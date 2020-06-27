Susan Donnely Traynham passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 in her home in Greenville S.C. She was born in Newport News, Va. on December 5, 1944 to the late Dr. William H and Loraine Traynham. She grew up in the College Place neighborhood in Hampton, Virginia. She spent her youth sailing and boating from the Hampton Yacht Club, going to the beach at Buckroe and later Virginia Beach. Susan was always fun loving and had many grand times at the Willis dances, going on dates and having and attending pajama parties. Of course Susan also attended all the events at Hampton High School and was honored to be elected as the basketball queen while she was there.



Susan always said she did not have the life she thought she would have, but that it had been interesting. She lived in many places in Virginia, Maryland, Florida and even Alaska. She graduated from New College in Florida and used her degree to write sonnets and whatever else she pleased. She was creative and painted and sculpted and won an award for one of her pieces in Washington DC.



Susan is survived by her sister Polly Traynham and family. She is also survived by her daughter Bonnie Johnson and her granddaughter Tayla.



