Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Susan Potter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
1021 Big Bethel Rd
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan G. Potter


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan G. Potter Obituary
Susan Lynn Goldman Potter, 62, of Smithfield, passed away on October 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bufford Earl Goldman and Betty Jo Matthew Goldman. Mrs. Potter is survived by her husband, William Stephen Potter; sons, Adam Kevin Rohling, Chase Rohling, William Stephen Potter, Jr. and Sage L. Potter; daughters, Amanda Crystal De Los Santos(Geno) and Ashley Christian Ritter(Mikael); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jaxon, Isabella, Reece and Levi; sister, Shay Goldman Matthew; and a brother, James Patrick Goldman. Mrs. Potter worked as a nurse for more than 35 years at Hampton Careplex and most recently at Mary Immaculate Hospital. She will be truly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now