Susan Lynn Goldman Potter, 62, of Smithfield, passed away on October 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bufford Earl Goldman and Betty Jo Matthew Goldman. Mrs. Potter is survived by her husband, William Stephen Potter; sons, Adam Kevin Rohling, Chase Rohling, William Stephen Potter, Jr. and Sage L. Potter; daughters, Amanda Crystal De Los Santos(Geno) and Ashley Christian Ritter(Mikael); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jaxon, Isabella, Reece and Levi; sister, Shay Goldman Matthew; and a brother, James Patrick Goldman. Mrs. Potter worked as a nurse for more than 35 years at Hampton Careplex and most recently at Mary Immaculate Hospital. She will be truly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019