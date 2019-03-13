On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Susan Garth Brookman, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 67.Susan was born in 1951 and was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. She was the second daughter of Egbert T., Jr. and Vera Garth. Susan graduated from Newport News High School in the class of 1969. Early in life, she was a secretary at the Newport News Police Department, where she met a dashing young soldier stationed at Fort Eustis, who she later married. Susan was a teacher's aide at Trinity Lutheran School and later an administrative assistant for the lower school at Hampton Roads Academy.Susan loved roses and grew many varieties in her yard. As a dedicated Duke basketball fan, she rarely missed a game. Everyone loved her.She was preceded in death by her parents, Egbert, Jr. and Vera Garth. Susan is survived by her husband; Michael and her two sons, Mark and Adam; and her sister, Linda Muse. A visitation for friends will be held Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.at Peninsula Funeral Home with a funeral service on Saturday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary