Susan Lee Ritchie Barritt, a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend died on June 25, 2019 at home in Newport News with her beloved family by her side. The daughter of the late Nelson C. Ritchie and Dorothea Mary Ritchie, she was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 9, 1947. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1965 and subsequently attended Norfolk General Nursing School. She lived in Newport News for approximately 50 years. Susan married Harry Barritt in 1985. She had a long and successful career in retail working for R. Bryant Ltd. men's clothing store in Williamsburg, VA since it opened in 1982. Susan and Harry loved entertaining their family and friends at their beautiful home on the Warwick River. Their favorite pastime as a family was spending time on the water. Susan especially enjoyed relaxing on the Susan, the boat that Harry built for her. Susan also had a great passion for gardening. She expertly and meticulously cared for the numerous beautiful boxwood, hydrangeas, camellias and gardenias that surrounded her home. She was also a longtime practitioner of yoga.



She is survived by her cherished husband, Harry Barritt; her daughter, Elizabeth Smith Creasey and husband, Jeremy Creasey; her son, W. Tilford Smith and wife, Mila Smith; stepdaughter, Connie Barritt Grizzard and husband, Mark Grizzard; stepson, Bryce Barritt; two sisters, Charlotte Ritchie Gatto and Martha Ritchie Wilson and their husbands, Anthony Gatto and Robert Wilson and 7 grandchildren.



The family is grateful for the loving and professional care provided to Susan by Heartland Hospice, and by Dottie Humphries, Debbie Shaw, Laura Etheridge and Ann and Cab Calloway.



Susan will be laid to rest in Claremont Cemetery in Surry County, VA, next to her mother and father. A Celebration of Susan's life will be held on July 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Barritts' home in Newport News. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Newport News. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019