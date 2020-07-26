1/1
Susan Lynn Shelton
1955 - 2020
Susan Lynn Shelton, 64, of Yorktown, VA passed away with peace and grace on April 7, 2020 with family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Wayne Shelton; sons, Christopher Codekas (Tara) of Gloucester, Alexander Codekas (Lindsay) of Newport News; daughter Nicole Codekas of Gloucester; stepdaughter Carla Coates (Keith) of Gloucester; stepson Wayne Shelton, Jr. of Gloucester; sisters, Barbara Wolfe, Peggy Osborne, Sharon Osborne; brother Butch Osborne; dearly loved grandchildren, Canaan (Holly), Cristin (Dwayne), Brandon, Samantha (Tyler), Levi, and Piper; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Roland and Betty Osborne of West Virginia; brothers Art and Terry; and stepson Chuck Shelton.

Susan was born on May 5, 1955 in Indiana and later moved to West Virginia where she graduated from Walton High School. Susan attended Saint Leo University and graduated with a degree in Business Management. Her early profession began as a Yeoman with the U.S. Navy where she worked in some capacity for ten years. She enjoyed a long career at Clarke Transfer Moving and Shipping Company in Newport News before disability forced her retirement.

She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Susan would do anything for her family and loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely.

A private family service with be held in Clendenin, West Virginia by Matics Funeral Home on Saturday August 1, 2020. Susan's wish was to be laid to rest with her parents.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
Matics Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
