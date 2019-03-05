Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
For more information about
Susan Edgette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Ft Monroe, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Edgette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Moore Edgette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Moore Edgette Obituary
Susan M. Edgette, 81, surrounded by her family, died peacefully at home, on March 3, 2019. A native of Utica, NY, she had been a Hampton Resident since 1971. Mrs. Edgette, Sue, spent her youth in Utica, and graduated Magna cum Laude from Niagara University, Niagara University, NY in 1959, with a B.S. in Nursing. In 1960, she married her college sweetheart, Chuck Edgette, then an Army 2nd Lieutenant, and spent the next twenty years in various stateside and oversea assignments. She devoted her time and energies to concurrently rearing her six children; ministries at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft Monroe, VA; the many organizations of which she was a member, and to which she volunteered; achieving her M.S. degree in Community Health; her nursing duties; and doting on her husband and her "Six Great Children and Thirteen Grandchildren." Sue was preceded in death by her parents J. Edward Moore and Anne Sparks Moore and her brother Edward J. "Ned" Moore. Sue is survived and mourned by her devoted companion and spouse, Charles W. Edgette, her children and their spouses: Michael J. Edgette, Mary Edgette Siemen (Terry), Eileen Edgette Durbin (Timothy), William C. Edgette (Mary Beth), Paula Edgette Dawson (Steve), and Anne Edgette Scott (Jason)."Nana Sue" will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Peter M. Edgette, Charles A. Edgette, and their mother Patricia T. Edgette; Elizabeth G. Siemen, Erin R. Siemen, Eva M. Siemen, Grace M. Durbin, Tara A. Durbin, Brenna E. Durbin, Allyson B. Edgette, Keghan W. Edgette, Stanley "Trey" Dawson, Annabel T. Scott, and Eleanor C. Scott.Sue is also survived by her brother John S. Moore (Denise) and God-daughter Susan M. Koomen and many other cherished nieces and nephews. Sue will be dearly missed by her loving and devoted sister and best friend Molly S. Edgette, with whom she shared decades of volunteerism, ministry, and wonderful memories. Additionally, Sue was surrounded in death by her sisters-in-law, Ellen Jo Edgette and Carol E. Rossi, with whom she shared many years of love. The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton, VA, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft Monroe, VA, by the Rev. Msgr. Walter Barrett. A private burial will follow. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the The American College of Rheumatology, (2200 Lake Blvd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319) or St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft. Monroe, VA.The Edgette family would like to thank her compassionate doctor, Dr. Jana Nussen, M.D., and the phenomenal nursing care provided by Sentara Hospice, her loving care takers Melissa Smith, Courtney, and Ann.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now