Susan M. Edgette, 81, surrounded by her family, died peacefully at home, on March 3, 2019. A native of Utica, NY, she had been a Hampton Resident since 1971. Mrs. Edgette, Sue, spent her youth in Utica, and graduated Magna cum Laude from Niagara University, Niagara University, NY in 1959, with a B.S. in Nursing. In 1960, she married her college sweetheart, Chuck Edgette, then an Army 2nd Lieutenant, and spent the next twenty years in various stateside and oversea assignments. She devoted her time and energies to concurrently rearing her six children; ministries at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft Monroe, VA; the many organizations of which she was a member, and to which she volunteered; achieving her M.S. degree in Community Health; her nursing duties; and doting on her husband and her "Six Great Children and Thirteen Grandchildren." Sue was preceded in death by her parents J. Edward Moore and Anne Sparks Moore and her brother Edward J. "Ned" Moore. Sue is survived and mourned by her devoted companion and spouse, Charles W. Edgette, her children and their spouses: Michael J. Edgette, Mary Edgette Siemen (Terry), Eileen Edgette Durbin (Timothy), William C. Edgette (Mary Beth), Paula Edgette Dawson (Steve), and Anne Edgette Scott (Jason)."Nana Sue" will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Peter M. Edgette, Charles A. Edgette, and their mother Patricia T. Edgette; Elizabeth G. Siemen, Erin R. Siemen, Eva M. Siemen, Grace M. Durbin, Tara A. Durbin, Brenna E. Durbin, Allyson B. Edgette, Keghan W. Edgette, Stanley "Trey" Dawson, Annabel T. Scott, and Eleanor C. Scott.Sue is also survived by her brother John S. Moore (Denise) and God-daughter Susan M. Koomen and many other cherished nieces and nephews. Sue will be dearly missed by her loving and devoted sister and best friend Molly S. Edgette, with whom she shared decades of volunteerism, ministry, and wonderful memories. Additionally, Sue was surrounded in death by her sisters-in-law, Ellen Jo Edgette and Carol E. Rossi, with whom she shared many years of love. The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton, VA, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft Monroe, VA, by the Rev. Msgr. Walter Barrett. A private burial will follow. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the The American College of Rheumatology, (2200 Lake Blvd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319) or St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft. Monroe, VA.The Edgette family would like to thank her compassionate doctor, Dr. Jana Nussen, M.D., and the phenomenal nursing care provided by Sentara Hospice, her loving care takers Melissa Smith, Courtney, and Ann. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary