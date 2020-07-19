1/1
Susan Pittman Furneyhough
1953 - 2020
Martha Susan Pittman Furneyhough, age 67 died July 5, 2020 at Hospice of Washington County, Hagerstown, Maryland after a short illness. Sue was born in Newport News June 7, 1953 and graduated from Warwick High School.

Sue lived most of her life on the Peninsula, except for the last several years in Luray, Virginia. She was loving and devoted mother and sister who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her son Cecil Robert Whitt Jr. of Luray; grandson Ryan Taylor of Hampton; sister Cheryl Davis (Larry) of Yorktown; brother William P Pittman (Susan) of Gloucester; special cousins Donna and Barbara Fowler of Lanexa; and five nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on July 25, 2020, Saturday at Faith Fellowship Church, 112 Schoolhouse Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Church
