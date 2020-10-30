1/1
Susan Yuengert Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Yuengert Jones, 55, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief illness at home. She was a program specialist at the Training and Technical Assistance Center at the College of William & Mary where she worked to help educate children. She was an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She is survived by her beloved sons, Christopher Desmond Jones and Nicholas Alexander Jones; her husband, Desmond Jones; her seven devoted brothers and sisters and their families; and countless extended family, all of whom will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12Noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado, Rev. Paul Eversole and Deacon Palm. Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd. NN, VA 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved