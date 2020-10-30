Susan Yuengert Jones, 55, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief illness at home. She was a program specialist at the Training and Technical Assistance Center at the College of William & Mary where she worked to help educate children. She was an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She is survived by her beloved sons, Christopher Desmond Jones and Nicholas Alexander Jones; her husband, Desmond Jones; her seven devoted brothers and sisters and their families; and countless extended family, all of whom will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12Noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado, Rev. Paul Eversole and Deacon Palm. Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd. NN, VA 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



