|
|
Sue Albertson went to her eternal home on November 8th 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Loran Albertson and her son Charles Albertson. She is survived by her two daughters Kim Ward (Doug) and Michaela Albertson. She had 11 grandchildren and 6 great Grandchildren. She leaves behind her brother Paul Sheffer (Marti) and three sisters Judy Murphy (Joseph), Phoebe Whidby and Denise Shade (James). She had many others who she also loved her and called her mom. If you knew her you were blessed as she always had a kind and giving heart. There will be no memorial service the family asks you to spend that precious time with your loved ones. Susanne's final remains will be laid to rest with her family in PA.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019