|
|
Susie Jackson Moore passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 84 in Newport News. She was a native of Sumter, SC and had been a resident of Hampton Roads for 66 years. Susie was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Kenneth Moore; her parents, Bessie Edna Byrd Jackson and James Graham Jackson; sister, Jeannie and brothers, Dreyfus, Buck and Johnny,
Susie is survived by her daughter, Donna Danaher; son, Bryan Moore; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick Jackson; and sisters, Deloris Morgan, Wanda Parrish and Earl Blackman.
As the oldest of nine children, growing up Susie was like a second mother to her brothers and sisters. She was the one who had the answers, the one you could confide your secrets to, and the one you knew would make you feel special and loved. She was a proud mother of two and her favorite pass time in retirement was to spend time with her grandchildren. As an animal lover, she created a loving home for innumerable dogs, cats and other critters throughout her lifetime. ?She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all of us. A woman of faith, we know she is at peace now in the hands of her lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020