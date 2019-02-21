Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Susie M. Wright

Susie M. Wright Obituary
Susie Mae Wright, 100, widow of Charles H. Wright, passed on Sunday, February 16, 2019. Mrs. Wright was an active member of her community and a "mother' in her church, Second Baptist Church East End. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Henry and Emma Leonard; sisters, Elizabeth Leonard-Sessoms, Leah Leonard Harrison and Lula Pearl Farmer; and brother, Henry Russell.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at O. H. Smith and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019
