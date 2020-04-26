Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Suzanne deNeufville Banton

Suzanne deNeufville Banton Obituary
Suzanne deNeufville Banton, 88, died in Beech Grove, IN on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A native of Yorktown, VA and graduate of Poquoson High School, Suzanne left Yorktown with the love of her life, Albert, in 1958 to pursue Albert's career in the National Park Service. Their adventures took them to Vicksburg National Military Park in Vicksburg, MS, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial and living farm in Lincoln City, IN, and to Lincoln's Home in Springfield, IL. Each move brought them a new home, new friends, and new opportunities. Suzanne went willingly and supported Al always as the woman behind her husband's success.

Albert preceded her in death leaving her surviving children, Albert Samuel (Sam) Banton and wife Candace, Susan Leigh Schilling; sister Nancy deNeufville Alfriend; grandchildren, Abigail Dawn Flowers (David), Jonathan Chad Dalrymple, and Albert Samuel (Skip) Banton (Katherine); great grandchildren, Calista Flowers, J.D. Flowers, and Albert Samuel (Trey) Banton, III.

Because of the current Covid-19 virus, the family will be having a private graveside service.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
