Suzanne Knox died peacefully at home on April 26, 2019 at the age of 93. Her husband, George C. Knox, Jr., predeceased her in 2002. Both were active in Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, which they joined in 1965 upon moving to Newport News. There, Susie volunteered tutoring young children and working in the church library. She was active in many civic clubs and volunteer activities, of which the following two were also very important to her. She was a devoted member of Merrimac Dog Club where she taught obedience training. She also worked with Therapy Dogs International and took her own to visit hospital and nursing home residents.Susie was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Marjorie Gard; and her sister, Barbara Shook Collins. She is survived by her daughter Dianne Fix of Wake, VA; her son Bruce of New Haven, CT; her daughter Georgianne (Georgie) Johnson and her husband Gary of Suffolk; her grandson Joshua Fix and his wife Amberly of Woodbridge, VA; a niece and three nephews by her sister; her sister-in-law, June Knox Hopkins of Scarborough, England; and by very dear friends always considered part of her family.The family thanks Jennifer, Marianne, Connie, Betty, Julian and Susie's other care givers from Home Instead and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their dedication to her care. A memorial service celebrating Susie's life is planned for Thursday, May 2, at 11 AM at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of S.E Virginia, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 or the Hidenwood Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019