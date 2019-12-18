|
|
Suzanne M. Morgan, 69, passed away on December 13, 2019 in Hampton, VA. Born in Roanoke, throughout her life she had lived in Charlottesville, Richmond, Northern Virginia, Newport News, and Hampton. She attended VCU and also studied radio broadcasting. She enjoyed reading as well as writing poetry. Suzy possessed a deep sensitive soul and was a generous and creative person.
Preceded in death by her parents, DeWitt T. and Jennie B. Miller; she is survived by brothers, Tom Miller of Charlotte, NC and Philip Miller (Brenda) of Newport News; her sister, Carolyn Cook (John) of Big Rapids, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bridgewater, VA by Pastor Ryan Cooper.
Arrangements are in the care of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at The Devonshire Retirement Community Assisted Living and Interim Healthcare Hospice for their professional and caring support in Suzanne's last five months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation online at www.lorrainebethea.com. This foundation provides intentional acts of kindness and memory gifts for those at the end stages of life.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019