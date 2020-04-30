|
|
Suzette Marie Prest passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020. She was born May 1, 1963 in Newfane, NY. She is survived by her husband Alan, daughter Ruth Fries (Brian), granddaughter Reagan, and father David Kreutz. She is also survived by her siblings William, Jennifer, Shawn, and Barry, along with her aunt Carol Bradley, a number of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Mary Caufield and her stepfather Narvie Salter (survived by his wife Joan). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Jude's.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020