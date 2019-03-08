Home

Sylvester Holloman
Sylvester Kaiser Holloman, 73, of Newport News, died March 3, 2019 at Virginia Health Services Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, Virginia. A native of Southampton County, he was the son of the late James K. Holloman and Vernell Pretlow-Holloman. He attended the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of Williamsburg. He enjoyed attending church and traveling to various churches with the Pastor, Reginald T. Cook, Sr., and the saints.He leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Ruth Holloman (late Webster Holloman) and Mrs. Virginia Holloman (late Calvin Holloman), a host of nieces and nephews, a host of other relatives' saints and friends.A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Gilfield Baptist Church, Ivor, Virginia by Elder Reginald T. Cook, Sr. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.Mr. Holloman will be placed in the church Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019
