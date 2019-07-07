Mrs. Sylvia Curling Brandt bids a fond farewell to her loving family and dear friends as she went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was blessed with 92 years of life.



Sylvia was born in Suffolk Virginia, to the late Charlie and Daisy Taylor and began her love of the Lord and music at the First Baptist Church, at a very young age.



In early 1944 she married William E. Curling and moved to the peninsula with her husband. She joined Hilton Baptist Church in 1954 and served the Lord there by teaching Sunday school, singing in the choirs, and directing a group of seniors called "The Hilton Saints", who for many years sang at area nursing homes.



Sylvia also sang for several years at nursing homes with a secular trio, "The Joyous Belle's" and she was also a member of the Green Oaks Home Demonstration Club.



Mrs. Brandt was employed by the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company for 30 years working in many capacities until her retirement in 1981.



In 1979 she married Rev. Curtiss H. Brandt, served with him at Reformation Lutheran Church until his retirement in 1988. She then returned to Hilton Baptist Church to further serve the Lord.



Mrs. Brandt was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, Capt. W. E. Curling of the Newport News Fire Dept. and her second husband of 14 years Rev. Curtiss H. Brandt. Survivors include her son William E. "Bill" Curling, Jr. and her daughter Bonnie Clark and her husband Ernie of Newport News; two stepchildren: Cindy Gammel and her husband David and Mark Brandt; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main St., Newport News with a funeral service following at noon. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News, Va. 23601.



