Sylvia Forsty Palagyi, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Conneaut, OH and had resided in Newport News since 1964. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where she was the church organist for many years as well as a Cantor and member of the OLMC church choir.



Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Palagyi. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Woodworth with her husband, Jim in Mooresville, NC, and her sons, William A. Palagyi with his wife, Lori of Suffolk, VA and David L. Palagyi with his wife, Irie of Smithfield, VA. Sylvia is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Alex, Lauren and Matthew Palagyi.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Mr. Carmel Catholic Church by Rev. Dan Beeman. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Music Department. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store