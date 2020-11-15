1/1
Sylvia Forsty Palagyi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Forsty Palagyi, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Conneaut, OH and had resided in Newport News since 1964. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where she was the church organist for many years as well as a Cantor and member of the OLMC church choir.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Palagyi. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Woodworth with her husband, Jim in Mooresville, NC, and her sons, William A. Palagyi with his wife, Lori of Suffolk, VA and David L. Palagyi with his wife, Irie of Smithfield, VA. Sylvia is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Alex, Lauren and Matthew Palagyi.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Mr. Carmel Catholic Church by Rev. Dan Beeman. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Music Department. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
I did not see her many times and I did not spent much time around her, but that little was enough time to say she was very kind , gentle and sweet. A great woman, wife and mother. Riposa in pace Silvia
Umberto Sabatino
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved