Sylvia Jean Hollingsworth, 68, passed away on May 14, 2019. She was born to Eugene Arthur Liggan and Dorothy Vivian Ewell on January 29, 1951, in Newport News, Virginia. Sylvia resided in Hampton, Virginia. She graduated Kecoughtan HS in '69. Sylvia was active in her community, church, and enjoyed volunteerism. She worked with Hampton's Senior Triad program fund raising. She had served as a volunteer in adult literacy programs. Sylvia served as an officer in the Langley Village Resident Council. A 46 year member of Women of the Moose Chapter 349, Hampton Lodge, she held several offices including Senior Regent. She loved bingo and served as caller at the Lodge's Senior Bingo. She sang with the choir of Parkview Baptist Church.Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Eddice C Hollingsworth her father Eugene and her sister Sharon Liggan Holloway, .Sylvia is survived by her mother Dorothy Vivian Liggan of Hampton, brother Wayne P Liggan and sister in law Jackie Broadway of Springfield, MA, brother Gregory C Liggan of Hampton, and sister Dale A O'Neal and husband Dennis O'Neal of Hampton, a very special aunt Margaret Raterman of Hampton, nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held Monday May 20th at 7:00PM in the chapel of Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd, Newport News. A greeting begins at 6:00PM. Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary