Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA
Sylvia M. Harris Obituary
Sylvia M. Harris, 94, a Poquoson resident the past six years, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughters, Marilynn True of Poquoson and Brenda Newton of Dumas, TX; eight grandchildren, including Mike True (Annyce) and Melissa Quantz (Bill) locally; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight, Friday, June 21, 6:30-8:00 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Services and burial will be in Dumas, TX at a later date. Full obituary appears on ClaytorRollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019
