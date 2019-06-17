Sylvia Wren



Sylvia Wren, age 52, of Toano, Virginia, slipped her earthly bonds on June 8, 2019. She passed peacefully after a long and arduous battle with cancer and kidney disease. Sylvia was courageous throughout her medical ordeal and preferred to express interest in and concern for others rather than her own medical challenges. She was the Deputy Chief Probation Officer for District 5 Probation & Parole and was devoted to her colleagues and clients. She loved her work and was renowned for her expertise and mentored many new probation officers during her 29 year career. She was a true light in this world and was taken much too soon! Her sharp wit, her sense of humor, her gardening prowess, and her great story telling along with all her delicious recipes will be missed by all who loved her. Sylvia was one of the few who during their lives, mastered the art of loving all of God's creation: human, fauna and flora. She created beauty out of chaos for each one of us! Thank you, Sylvia for investing your time and love in all whose path you graced; may we honor your legacy by following your lead! Sylvia is survived by her beloved partner of 26 years, Tyson Thorpe and his mother Lib Thorpe, three siblings and their spouses Chris & Laura Wren, Debbie & Harry Roch, Robert & Ann Wren, her niece Kacey Wren and nephews Nick Roch and Jonathan Wren as well as her aunts, Nell Brill and Sylvia Beauchamp and their families. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life on Saturday, August 3rd.



