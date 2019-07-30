|
|
Rev. T. Kevin Schrum went to be with the Lord Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Hampton on March 23, 1952. Of many life accomplishments he was most proud of his service in the Army First Cavalry Division and as a Pastor. He was ordained in 2002 and graduated with his Master's in Christian leadership. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles T. and M. Arlene Schrum of Hampton. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki Schrum; daughters Jennifer E. Proffitt (Roger); Suzanne M. Nester, (Steven); Amber L. Schrum; grandchildren Ashley, Roger, Leila, Anthony, Jocelynn; sister Susan Norris (Fred) and nephew David. Visitation is at West Hampton Baptist Church Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:00-3:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 3:00pm. As a long time local resident and pastor of many churches, he has ordained many, officiated weddings, baptized and ministered to hundreds. His most passionate ministry was that of Temple of Faith Ministries, led by Pastor Miles. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Temple of Faith Ministries at 1819 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA. 23664. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 30, 2019