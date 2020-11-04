Tae-Jon Graves, 22, son of Aikido Graves-Bey and Beatrice King, transitioned into eternal life on October 30, 2020. He is the 3rd oldest of 4 sisters, Nadia Bowers, Yasmine King, Arianna Risher & Taliya King. Tae graduated from Woodside High School in 2017. He always had a big smile, a playful personality, was outspoken and a great dancer. He had endless love for his family & always spoke highly of them. Tae enjoyed music from different eras and genres and had a unique sense of fashion & art and wasn't afraid to be himself. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and all who knew him. Rest In Peace to the beautiful life of Tae-Jon Graves.
Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be private, however can be viewed after 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com
.