Tae-Jon Graves
Tae-Jon Graves, 22, son of Aikido Graves-Bey and Beatrice King, transitioned into eternal life on October 30, 2020. He is the 3rd oldest of 4 sisters, Nadia Bowers, Yasmine King, Arianna Risher & Taliya King. Tae graduated from Woodside High School in 2017. He always had a big smile, a playful personality, was outspoken and a great dancer. He had endless love for his family & always spoke highly of them. Tae enjoyed music from different eras and genres and had a unique sense of fashion & art and wasn't afraid to be himself. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and all who knew him. Rest In Peace to the beautiful life of Tae-Jon Graves.

Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be private, however can be viewed after 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
November 3, 2020
he was so nice to me and always checked up on me and made sure i was okay. he will forever be remembered -Jaela ( tata’s daughter)
Jaela Willner
Family
November 2, 2020
A smile that we will never forget. That will forever shine on.
A smile that left an everlasting impression. That will forever live with all of us.
Aikido Graves-Bey
Father
November 2, 2020
Tae-Jon 2017 Woodside Highschool Graduation
To my beautiful loving son I will always and forever love you, you brought happiness into my life that could never be measured.
Aikido Graves-Bey
Father
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
