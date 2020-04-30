|
|
Taiwan Lyinel Forrest, Sr., 44 of Mathews, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a member of the Mathews High School graduating class of 1995. He was the Assistant Store Manager at Food Lion in Kilmarnock, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father Lyinel T. Forrest, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Wormley & Ophelia Diggs of Cardinal; and his paternal grandparents Lyinel & Montrue Forrest of Mathews.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 17 years, Michelle L. Forrest, and his loving children: LaToya Monroe, Taiwan Forrest Jr., Jamir Forrest and Serenity Forrest; his mother: Mrs. Catherine Forrest of Cobbs Creek; brother: Byron Ward; sisters: Michelle D. Maxwell and Shavon S. Forrest; one granddaughter: Zoi Monroe; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5-7PM at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2PM at Popular Woods Cemetery, Cardinal.
Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020