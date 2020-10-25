1/1
Takako Jeanne Pinard
Takako Jeanne Pinard, resident of Newport News for the last 48 years, originally from Ofuna, Japan, peacefully passed at the age of 93 on Friday, October 16th at home surrounded by her loving family.

Shaped by World War II and being an American military spouse, she was part of a generation of strong women, that helped to pave the way for future generations. Those that had the pleasure of meeting her were captivated by her beauty and kindness.

Takako was a nurse, baker at Busch Gardens' Oktoberfest, member of CNU's Japanese American Society, and sensei of Ikebana flower arranging. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Takako leaves behind her daughter Linda M.C. Pinard, and son Steven G. Pinard (Wife - Frederika), her grandchildren Kristin Maynard (Husband - Saša Eric), Laura Sotack, Erin Pinard, Jonathan Pinard (Wife - Heather & Daughter- Brielle), and Andrew Pinard. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L.R. Pinard, their son Gregory P. Pinard, her 8 brothers and sisters, and her parents.

Takako will be honorably laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband of 64 years, CW4 (retired) Joseph L.R. Pinard.

Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News
954 J. Clyde Morris Blvd 102
Newport News, VA 23601
757-643-8945
