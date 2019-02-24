Poquoson, Va. - Talmadge Bowman Forrest Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at home with his children by his side. Tal was a native and lifelong resident of Poquoson. He was employed by Newport News Shipbuilding as a Planner. He started his career as a sheet metal mechanic and later owned and operated Forrest Woodworking. He served as Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge # 49. He was also a member of J.O.U.A.M in Poquoson and Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and the Scouts Golf Club. He also enjoyed building and flying radio controlled model airplanes and playing his guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents Talmadge and Sarah Forrest and brother Andy Forrest. He is survived by his children Kevin Forrest and Jennifer Thomas (Brian) and nieces Monica, Katie, Ashley and Rebecca and nephew Wayne. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26th from 7:00 to 8:30 at Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Dr., Yorktown VA 23692. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at Amory Funeral Home at 11:00 followed by interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,1615 L. Street NW, Suite 430, Washington DC 20036. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary