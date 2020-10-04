Talmadge L. (Pop) Gailey, born in High Point, NC on May 12, 1927, passed away on October 1, 2020. He left his family behind to remember him with love and wonder. At age 93 (he would say 39!), he was still working and treasured every minute of it. Talmadge worked in the Optical field since age 16. He continued working until recently when he was unable to walk well. For months he said, "I can do the work, I just can't walk to get there". To know him was to love him!
He was the oldest son of the late Lester and Eura Gailey and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey, and one brother, Dalton.
He is survived by sons: Michael (Pam) of Gloucester, VA, Kenneth, his caregiver, who lived at the home in Hampton, VA, Rick (Donna), of Yorktown, VA, and Mark (Phyllis) of FL. He was grandfather to six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Robert (Dee) of AZ and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a visitation. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank both Riverside Cancer Center and Riverside Hospice for the care provided for our beloved Pop.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.