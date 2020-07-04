1/1
Tammy Kay Ellis
1961 - 2020
Tammy Kay Ellis, 58, of Middlesex County, VA, was called home June 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Tammy was born in Hampton, VA on September 20, 1961 to the late Lynn Snyder and Janet Kay Snyder-McPherren. Tammy is survived by her husband, Jim Ellis of Middlesex; sons, Jacob Schultz (Haley) of Williamston, NC, David Ellis (Heather) of Newport News, VA; daughter, Karen Ellis (Brian) of Newport News; mother, Janet Kay McPherren of Mathews; sister, Tracy Gaskins (Mike) of Mathews; sister-in-law, Linda Ellis (Russell) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Destiny Parenteau, Cheyenne Mello, Alyssa Tucker, Bethany Tucker, Sarah Ellis, Emily Ellis, Morgan Milby, Kaylyn Schultz, Brayden Schultz, Dylan Markel, and Lawson Schultz; nephews, Camden Gaskins and Gage Gaskins; 4 great-grandchildren; her special friend, Roni Everton, of Carriacou, Grenada; and a host of cousins, uncles, and aunts also survive her. All who truly adored her. A service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11am at Redeeming Grace Baptist Church, 10875 Indian Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org or PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Redeeming Grace Baptist Church
