|
|
Tasha Thomas Hart ,43, passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was lovingly raised by her parents, Leon and Dorothy Thomas. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Thomas; children, Maia and Matthew Hart; sisters, Tonya Wiley-Robinson, Tracy Thomas, Tecla Sanders, and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, Newport News.Viewing will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and the family will receive friends, at the church, one hour prior to the service on Saturday. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019