O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church
Newport News
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church
Newport News
View Map
Resources
Tasha T. Hart Obituary
Tasha Thomas Hart ,43, passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was lovingly raised by her parents, Leon and Dorothy Thomas. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Thomas; children, Maia and Matthew Hart; sisters, Tonya Wiley-Robinson, Tracy Thomas, Tecla Sanders, and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, Newport News.Viewing will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and the family will receive friends, at the church, one hour prior to the service on Saturday. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019
