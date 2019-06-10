|
|
Taylor Christian Bowen, 28, went to the Lord too early on 6 June 2019. Born in Charleston, SC, he was a resident of Hampton. He was a welder, plumber and jack-of -all trades. A loved son, brother, uncle and grandson, he was preceded in his rest by his niece Piper Kai Bennett and his maternal grandmother Patricia (Taylor) Morrison- his namesake.Taylor leaves behind a hole that only God and the love of family and friends can fill. Left to carry on his gift of joy are his mother Michelle Bowen; his father Richard Bowen; sister Natalie Bennett and husband Beau Bennett; brother Ethan Bowen and wife Carly Bowen; nieces Reagan and Birdie; nephew Tanner; grandparents Terry and Janice Morris, aunt Shawna Morris; grandparents Bart and Judy Morrison; and a host of extended family and a multitude of friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local shelter or substance abuse program. A memorial service will be held 2PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Langley Christian Church, 175 Fox Hill Road, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on June 10, 2019