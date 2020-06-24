Te-Ata Renee Hery, 81, known to her family and friends as Teddy, passed away on June 4, 2020, at her home in Williamsburg, Va.
Teddy was born in Oakham, Mass., and moved to Virginia at an early age. She earned her bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary and held a master's degree from Old Dominion University. She taught school in Norfolk, Va. before being commissioned in the U.S. Army, where she served for thirty years, attaining the rank of colonel.
Teddy was a champion for Army women. She was proudest of the work she did speaking up for women on military promotion boards and her efforts to open the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) to women. During her highly successful career, she commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels.
Teddy leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss her, including her brother, Nicholas Merritt Black; her five nieces, Deborah Stevens, Roxanne McKeon (husband, Kevin), Nancy Campbell, Diane Vigneau (husband, Paul) and Nicole Black-Robey (husband, Richard); her nephew, Robert Stevens; six grandnieces and grandnephews and her lifelong friend, Maria Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Gaye and Penney, and by two brothers, Joe and Jay.
Teddy was a member and past president of the Women's Army Corps Veterans Association, Northern Virginia Chapter 33, and a member and long-time treasurer of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 957. In addition to her steadfast commitment to her family and her friends, Teddy's passion was creating beautiful works of art with wood. She was a master woodworker.
She will be remembered for her sage advice, her sense of humor, her kindness to others, her giving spirit and her generosity.
During her life, Teddy supported many organizations. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to one of her favorites: Angels of Mercy Medical Clinic, Women in Military Service for America (WIMSA), St. Olaf Roman Catholic Church or Heifer International.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188 beginning at 2pm. Guests are asked to wear masks for the service.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.