Ted Coleman Constable age 79 of Hayes died on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Ted was a US Army Veteran with 101st Airborne Division totaling 1204 jumps throughout his lifetime and graduated from the University of Georgia. He retired from Local 10 Plumbers & Steamfitters as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing the lottery and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda, 2 sons, Christopher Constable (Patti), Terry Constable (Sarah), 2 daughters, Mollie Hughes, Paige Sickal (Jerry Coleman), 10 grandchildren, one very special grandson, Travis Moore, two great-greatgrandchildren, one brother William Constable (Linda). The family will receive friends on Friday October 2, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be mandatory. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, Virginia 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store