1/
Ted Coleman Constable
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Coleman Constable age 79 of Hayes died on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Ted was a US Army Veteran with 101st Airborne Division totaling 1204 jumps throughout his lifetime and graduated from the University of Georgia. He retired from Local 10 Plumbers & Steamfitters as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing the lottery and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda, 2 sons, Christopher Constable (Patti), Terry Constable (Sarah), 2 daughters, Mollie Hughes, Paige Sickal (Jerry Coleman), 10 grandchildren, one very special grandson, Travis Moore, two great-greatgrandchildren, one brother William Constable (Linda). The family will receive friends on Friday October 2, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be mandatory. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, Virginia 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved