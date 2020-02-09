|
Teddy Alan Grissom, 67, longtime resident of Newport News, Virginia, departed this life on Dec. 24, 2019. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Reba Grissom. He is survived by his son, Billy Whitehead; his sister, Carolyn Grissom Fedder (Jack); his nieces, Connie Thomas-McKinley (Gray) and Christy Helsel (Brian); beloved great-nieces and great-nephews, Hailey, Morgan, Wyatt, Reece, Turner and Avery; dear friends, Dawn Welker and Sue Carstensen.
Ted retired after teaching for 36 years in the Isle of Wight and York County School Systems. He won numerous awards, including Teacher of the Year and was the past president of VEA Rural Caucus. His favorite pastimes included visiting museums with his nephew Reece, travelling with his best friends, Dawn and Sue, gardening and playing with his dogs.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11:00 at Riverside Baptist Church, Newport News, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions are gratefully accepted at Riverside Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020