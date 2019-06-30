Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Tompkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Ann Tompkins

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Teresa Ann Tompkins, 59, joined the angels in heaven on June 5, 2019 at 5:10am after a courageous battle with Lyme Disease and Breast Cancer. No doubt, she has already organized a morning Pilates class with all the new residents who, like herself, just recently escaped the prison of their pain-ridden bodies and are experiencing the joy of movement once again.



She was preceded in death by her father Stuart E. Tompkins, Jr., and her mother, Peggy Ann Caldwell Tompkins. She is survived by her brother Stuart, his wife Debra, and their children; Heather Lewis, and her husband Lavar; Dana Pugh and her husband Kenny; Stuart E. Tompkins IV and Brianne Tompkins; and her grand nieces and nephews, L.J., Kahlia, Landen, Vada, Jillian, and Jolene.



She also left behind her "chosen family" that included Jennifer Holloway Bopst, her husband Christopher, and their daughter Nina; Liz Daley and her husband Steve; Penny Stell Scheer, her husband Miklos, and their daughters, Sophie and Flora; Jamie Whelan and her son Seamus; and her many, many loving and supportive clients from her studio, her passion, Equilibrium Wellness. And finally, all of the critters that chose her (most recently Apollo and Aphrodite).



In the underrated film, "The Last Samurai" starring Tom Cruise and Ken Wantanabe, near the end of the film, the Emperor asked Tom Cruise's character, "How did he die?", to which the reply was… "Let me tell you how he lived". So now I'd like to tell you how Teresa Tompkins lived. She had a very full and fun life and had tons of adventures because she was always living in the moment.



She was an artist and dancer. She was a bartender and a waitress at a fine dining restaurant. She was a paramedic. And finally, she was a healer.



She studied pampamesayok medicine, and practiced multiple Shaman traditions. She trained in applied kinesiology through several organizations and she held certifications from the Pilates Method Alliance, Muscle Activation Techniques® and BodyTalk as well as several other certifications in holistic health and fitness including many in the field of emergency medicine. She combined the latest in exercise science, (as well as health and physical sciences), holistic health practices, energy medicine, and Indigenous knowledge with good old common sense to bring the best in Mindbody health to her clients.



She spent her life studying Epistemology and the perceived conflict of duality: mind-body; science versus mysticism; hard science versus intuition; medicine versus herbs; space age versus Indigenous cultural practices. She believed all these things had come full circle and integrated in this Quantum age of consciousness.



Although she often worked with world-class athletes, her passion was working with Injuries and Special Populations. She was often a last resort for people with little hope. Witnessing their amazing improvements and helping them return to productive life and health, inspired and fueled her. She also enjoyed working with families from children to grandparents to establish generations of health. She was full of gratitude for the lessons they taught her, as well as their courage and most of all, for their trust in her.



She was especially thankful for the great mentors and guides, who have and do graciously and lovingly teach, encourage, chastise and prod. For them, each day, she tried to be of service while remembering that the shaman's only prayer is, "thank you, thank you, thank you."



All of those who loved Teresa, or "T"…will miss her indomitable fiery spirit, her incredible knowledge, and her limitless compassion. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019