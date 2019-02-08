|
|
Teresa D. Faciane, 66, went home to be with her Lord on February 2, 2019. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School and went on to have a long career with Riverside Health Systems where she worked as a LPN. Teresa will be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness that she showed to all. She is survived by her sons, Matthew Faciane (Victoria) and Christopher Faciane; grandchildren, Matthew Maurice Faciane and Lucien Yeshua A. Faciane; sister, Rebecca Warriner; brother, Terry Meadors; best friends, Monna Morseberger, Brenda Kelly, and Donna Vick; as well as her dog, Max and cat, CiCi.The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4-5PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11AM, Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019