Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Teresa Faciane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Faciane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa D. Faciane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresa D. Faciane Obituary
Teresa D. Faciane, 66, went home to be with her Lord on February 2, 2019. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School and went on to have a long career with Riverside Health Systems where she worked as a LPN. Teresa will be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness that she showed to all. She is survived by her sons, Matthew Faciane (Victoria) and Christopher Faciane; grandchildren, Matthew Maurice Faciane and Lucien Yeshua A. Faciane; sister, Rebecca Warriner; brother, Terry Meadors; best friends, Monna Morseberger, Brenda Kelly, and Donna Vick; as well as her dog, Max and cat, CiCi.The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4-5PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11AM, Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now