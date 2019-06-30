Teresa Matilda Phillips, age 80, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Hayes, VA with her loving son, daughter, and beloved poodle Daisy by her side.



Affectionately known as Mamaw. She was a generous person and will always be remembered for her love of family and children. She was young at heart, fun, and her smiles were endless.



Preceding her in rest is her husband, Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" Preston Phillips, U.S. Air Force (Retired); mother, Ethel Resto; and daughter, Janice Marie Holt. Surviving members of her family include her children, Debra L. Campbell (K.R.) and Eugene S. Holt, Jr.; grandchildren, Kerry R. Campbell III, Marie N. Campbell, Shelly Tomlinson (Jeffrey), Erik Sutton, and Sarah Schwartzott (Jason); seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Madeline Davis (Frank); brother, George Resto (Bev); and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 1 from 6:00 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A memorial graveside service celebrating Teresa's life will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Lynwood Wells.



Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019