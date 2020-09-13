Terrence "Terry" Orlando Pressey, 45, was called to eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020. His life's journey began on September 18, 1974, son of Marvin and Karen Doreen Pressey of Williamsburg, Virginia.
He was a Class of 1992 graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Norfolk State University. He was living in Georgia but was visiting family in Williamsburg before his untimely passing.
He loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Terry leaves to cherish fond memories with his loving son, Rashaad; parents, Marvin and Karen; sister, Ashley Hawkins (Cedric); maternal grandmother, E. Isabelle Berkley; niece, Ashlynn Hawkins; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com