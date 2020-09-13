1/2
Terrence Orlando "Terry" Pressey
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence "Terry" Orlando Pressey, 45, was called to eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020. His life's journey began on September 18, 1974, son of Marvin and Karen Doreen Pressey of Williamsburg, Virginia.

He was a Class of 1992 graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Norfolk State University. He was living in Georgia but was visiting family in Williamsburg before his untimely passing.

He loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Terry leaves to cherish fond memories with his loving son, Rashaad; parents, Marvin and Karen; sister, Ashley Hawkins (Cedric); maternal grandmother, E. Isabelle Berkley; niece, Ashlynn Hawkins; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
I remember my 2nd cousin Terr
Rudy Valentino Kinchen, Jr.
Family
September 12, 2020
Ashley you and your family are in our hearts and prayers

Robbie Borum
Coworker
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I will miss him walking through the neighborhood. Praying for the family
Pamela D Jones
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved