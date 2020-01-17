|
|
God called our precious angel, Terri Christine VanDevender, age 55, home to Heaven on January 10, 2020. She was born in Hampton, Virginia and lived on the Peninsula for most of her life. Terri lived the past three years in Bristol, Virginia with her niece, Kim (Lobo) Rector. Kim provided wonderful care and a loving home during Terri's battle with dementia.
Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Christopher J. and Gertrude C. VanDevender; and sisters, Cathy R. Keel and Rita K. Fletcher. She is survived by siblings, Bobby (Nancy) VanDevender of Poquoson, Barbara Ryder of Yorktown, Danny (Inge) VanDevender of Augusta, GA, and favorite brother, Kevin (Nicola) VanDevender of Yorktown; four nieces; three nephews; and a host of cousins.
As a young adult Terri attended the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center/ARC Peninsula in Hampton, Virginia and participated in local Special Olympics activities. Her passions were music, afternoon soap "stories", and tv show The Dukes of Hazard. She was a NASCAR/Kyle Busch fan and attended several races with her brother Kevin.
Terri touched many lives with her sweet nature. She always smiled and had a hug for everyone and only saw the good in people. She looked forward to attending the family homecoming in West Virginia each year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020