Terri Marie Walton of Hampton, Va, age 56, went to be with her Heavenly Father, in the comfort of her own home, during the early evening hours of March 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Terri was a lifelong resident of the Hampton Roads Area where she graduated from Pembroke High School. After high school Terri went on to become a dedicated bartender, which she absolutely loved, for 27 years. During this time she met the love of her life, Joseph M. Walton III. Married for 28 years, they had Four beautiful children Joseph, Kristina, Melissa and Timothy and 7 beautiful grandchildren, Alexas, Joey, Lily, Noah, Annabell, Amira and Jayce.Terri passionately dedicated her life to her family, who she loved and was loved by deeply, her friends who she would do anything for and her career, which she loved and is what kept her going, as a retail manager for Goodwill.Terri was proceeded in death by her father James M. Cole, her mother Mary Jane "Sue" Cole and her brother Richard Wayne Cole. Terri is survived by her loving husband Joseph M Walton III, her daughters Kristina Morgan ( Timothy), Melissa Walton (Kellen), her son Timothy J. Walton, her brother James "Bubba" Cole ( Rachel), her niece and nephew, Sabrina Cole and Bradley Cole, her goddaughter Kimberly Hundley (Justin and son Jaxon Hundley) and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Alexas Thomas, Joseph M Walton V, Lily Walton, Noah Walton, Annabell Morgan, Amira Morgan and Jayce gill-mash along with many more relatives and friends.The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contribution to the in her honor.The family will receive close friends for a private celebration of life at family home on Sunday March 24, 2019 beginning at 2 pm.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary