On Friday, September 13, 2019, Terry Eugene Alston, 51, received his angel wings. Terry attended Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center where he learned essential living skills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019