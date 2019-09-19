Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry E. Alston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry E. Alston Obituary
On Friday, September 13, 2019, Terry Eugene Alston, 51, received his angel wings. Terry attended Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center where he learned essential living skills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now