Terry L. Beard, 77, of Yorktown, VA passed away at 3:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vicki; his daughter, Sheri, her husband, Evan, and grandson, Henry, of Winston-Salem, NC; a brother Jim Beard of Scottsdale, AZ; and sister Debbie Gage of Pebble Beach, CA.



An avid golfer and tinkerer, Terry could be found most days, either on the golf course practicing for or winning one of his many club championships, rebuilding lawnmowers, or tackling the kinds of do-it-yourself projects that would have most people asking Siri for "Contractors in my area."



In his early life, Terry was a four year member of the golf team at Ohio University, and served in the Air Force ROTC program. Following graduation, Terry began a 23 year career in the Air Force that would send him around the world and include over 4,000 hours of flight time. He flew the F-4C as a member of the 421st Tactical Fighter Squadron in Vietnam and the 22nd Tactical Fighter Squadron out of Bitburg, Germany. Terry then transitioned into the F-15C, flying with the Triple Nickel Tactical Fighter Training Squadron out of Luke AFB and the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing out of Langley AFB. During his storied career, his missions would include operations in Laos and Cambodia, an assignment with NATO, and see him earn 3 air medals for Combat Operations, a Meritorious Service Award, and the National Defense Medal.



Following his Military career, Terry would go on to complete a second career as a commercial pilot, flying for TWA and American Airlines. Terry also enjoyed the simple things.



Those who knew him best can agree that he would say one should: - The commute is always better behind the wheel of a sports car. - Always ask for salsa with your omelet - Hide Swiss chocolate in your ski jacket, and that it's best enjoyed on the second run of the day. - Never back down from the chance to drag race your John Deere against your neighbor. - Save your first beer on the golf course for the 16th hole, but not until AFTER you've teed off. Your last beer should be saved for the pool.



Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at Kiln Creek Golf Club on Sunday, July 5th, at 4:00pm. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



