Terry Lynn Turner Harrison, 74, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of Kathryn "Kitty" Edwards Turner and the late I. Wilson Turner. Terry Lynn is survived by her husband and best friend of 52 years James "Jim" K. Harrison; son, Dwayne Kenneth Harrison and his wife Deborah; daughter, Stephanie Noel Fuller and her husband Greg; her grandchildren who she dearly loved, Joseph, Zachary, Joshua, Ryder and Jeremiah; her sister, Debbie Sue Ennis and her husband Clyde and thier children, Kathy Alexander and Melissa Boythe. She received her college degree from Campbell College and her Master's degrees from East Carolina University, where she went on to manage the computer center. In her retirement she and Jim returned to her family farm in Isle of Wight, where she continued to be an active member of Smithfield Baptist Church and the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxilary and worked part time at Isle of Wight Academy, teaching computers. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She loved fishing, roses and to be in her garden. Mom, we love you more. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, 2 p.m. in Smithfield Baptist Church with burial to follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 97, Smithfield, VA 23431. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.