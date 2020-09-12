Mr. Jim, Dwayne, and Noel, words can not express the loss you must feel. I have many fond memories of you and your Mrs. Terry. She was always kind to me and all of the other old neighborhood friends. I looked for her at every ECU Football Game because it took me back to the streets of Tuckahoe. I know you will miss her until you see her again. You gained an angel.

Chris Sutton

Friend