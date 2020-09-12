1/1
Terry Lynn Harrison
1946 - 2020
Terry Lynn Turner Harrison, 74, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of Kathryn "Kitty" Edwards Turner and the late I. Wilson Turner. Terry Lynn is survived by her husband and best friend of 52 years James "Jim" K. Harrison; son, Dwayne Kenneth Harrison and his wife Deborah; daughter, Stephanie Noel Fuller and her husband Greg; her grandchildren who she dearly loved, Joseph, Zachary, Joshua, Ryder and Jeremiah; her sister, Debbie Sue Ennis and her husband Clyde and thier children, Kathy Alexander and Melissa Boythe. She received her college degree from Campbell College and her Master's degrees from East Carolina University, where she went on to manage the computer center. In her retirement she and Jim returned to her family farm in Isle of Wight, where she continued to be an active member of Smithfield Baptist Church and the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxilary and worked part time at Isle of Wight Academy, teaching computers. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She loved fishing, roses and to be in her garden. Mom, we love you more. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, 2 p.m. in Smithfield Baptist Church with burial to follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 97, Smithfield, VA 23431. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Smithfield Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 11, 2020
Mr. Jim, Dwayne, and Noel, words can not express the loss you must feel. I have many fond memories of you and your Mrs. Terry. She was always kind to me and all of the other old neighborhood friends. I looked for her at every ECU Football Game because it took me back to the streets of Tuckahoe. I know you will miss her until you see her again. You gained an angel.
Chris Sutton
Friend
September 11, 2020
We are so sorry about the passing of terry. We lived in Greenville NC as neighbors and spent lot of happy times with Noel and Dwayne and. Jim. With deepest sympathy to all of you. She was a fine mother and friend. Nola Jack and chad overton Greenville nc
Nola Overton
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mr. Harrison, Dwayne, and Noel,

The world has lost an incredible woman, and Heaven gained an amazing angel. Praying for you all in you time of grief. God Bless You.
Melissa Haley-Bartlett
Friend
September 11, 2020
Can still hear her unique chuckle. Will miss this energetic wonderwoman.
Dell Young
Family
September 11, 2020
The Daniels family is sorry to hear for your loss. Terry was always smiling when we seen her and Jim at the baseball games.
Mike Daniels
Friend
September 11, 2020
Jake and I send our heartfelt prayers to Terrys family - she will be missed by many RIP, Cindy Ennis
cynthia Ennis
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am truly saddened by this news. Sincere condolences to Terry Lynn's entire family. You are in my heart and prayers.
Margaret Jones
Friend
