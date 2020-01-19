|
|
Terry "Mickey" Mitchell York died on January 13, 2020. His beloved wife, Christine Sutterer York, followed shortly behind, passing away on January 15, 2020.
Mickey was born in Martinsville, VA on July 6, 1949. He moved to Newport News, VA in 1961 and graduated from Ferguson High School in 1967. He then attended the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice Program and became a Supervisor to the Maintenance Department, retiring in 2006. Mickey also earned a certification as a Master Plumber and continued with his own business, "York Plumbing," after retirement.
Christine was born in Birmingham, AL on September 7, 1947. Her family relocated to Hampton, VA in 1950. Christine graduated with the first graduating class of Kecoughtan High School in 1965. She then attended and graduated from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in North Carolina in 1969, with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She then began her 33 year long career as a teacher in Hampton City Schools, retiring in 2002. She continued working for HCS part-time in technology until 2013.
Mickey and Christine married November 22, 1984. They had a love like no other, as apparent by their successive passing, where they couldn't live in a world without the other. They lived together in Hampton and bought a second home in Kill Devil Hills, NC, where they loved the beach life and spent most of their later years.
Christine and Mickey are survived by their daughters, Heather Chapman (Daphne Benthall) of Greenville, NC, Shannon York of Hampton, VA, Hillary (Darrel) Baker of Valley, AL, and Johanna (Brett) Routton of Troy, AL. They have six grandchildren, Jessica York, Halley York, Taylor Rhodes, Thomas Benthall, Jamie Turner, and Gracie Baker, and two great-grandchildren, all of whom they loved so very much. Mickey is also survived by two brothers, Arnold York of Meridian, MS and Robertson Anthony "Tony" York of Philadelphia, MS. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leslie "Pidd" York of Gilbert, LA. Christine is also survived by two sisters, Karen Thornton of Chapel Hill, NC and Kaye Sutterer of Greensboro, GA.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Hampton, VA.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020