Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddius Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddius Anthony Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thaddius Anthony Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Thaddius A. (TJ) was born September 11,1954, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, at the age of 64. TJ was born in Raleigh, N.C. and raised in Newport News and Hampton, Virginia. He also resided in Atlanta, Ga. and recently made his home in Clearwater, Florida. He leaves to mourn, a dedicated wife, Andrea Eley Johnson; two daughters, Nakia Johnson Bush (Tyrone), Kelly Johnson Berry (Frank); two bonus sons Tony Young and Kevin Young (Amber) and a very special Nephew, Troy Cooper; twelve adored grandchildren; three brothers, Robert, Wallace (Nita) and Lindsey(Dana); three sisters, Artis Jean Johnson, Phyllis Evans(Robert) and Kathy Johnson.The Memorial Celebration for Thadius Anthony Johnson will be held at Victory Life Church, 1741 W Queen St. Hampton, Va. 23666 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM. The family request donations be given to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.