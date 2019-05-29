|
Johnson, Thaddius A. (TJ) was born September 11,1954, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, at the age of 64. TJ was born in Raleigh, N.C. and raised in Newport News and Hampton, Virginia. He also resided in Atlanta, Ga. and recently made his home in Clearwater, Florida. He leaves to mourn, a dedicated wife, Andrea Eley Johnson; two daughters, Nakia Johnson Bush (Tyrone), Kelly Johnson Berry (Frank); two bonus sons Tony Young and Kevin Young (Amber) and a very special Nephew, Troy Cooper; twelve adored grandchildren; three brothers, Robert, Wallace (Nita) and Lindsey(Dana); three sisters, Artis Jean Johnson, Phyllis Evans(Robert) and Kathy Johnson.The Memorial Celebration for Thadius Anthony Johnson will be held at Victory Life Church, 1741 W Queen St. Hampton, Va. 23666 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM. The family request donations be given to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019