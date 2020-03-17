|
|
Mr. Thearthur (BayBay) Baylor, Jr., 66 of Hampton, VA entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home. BayBay was born on May 15, 1953 to the late Thearthur Baylor, Sr. and Eula Baylor. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Loctina Baylor, three children, two sisters, one brother, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of friends and relatives. A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from noon until 5:00pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home.Inc. A celebration of life for Mr. Baylor will be held at 11:00am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church at 1415 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020