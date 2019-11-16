Home

Forrest Brothers Funeral Home
608 14th St.
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-3276
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
West Point, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
West Point, VA
Theatric B. Belcher

Theatric B. Belcher Obituary
Theatric B. Belcher(96)of West Point, Va. passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019. Survived by a daughter Theatric Davis (St. Paul), son James Belcher(Leslie) brother Neil Brown and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday Nov. 17th, 2019 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church West Point, VA from 4-6pm. Funeral Services will be held Monday Nov. 18th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to FORREST FUNERAL HOME West Point, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019
