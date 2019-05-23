|
Thelma H. Coates, 98, of Shacklefords, VA passed away Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at the Walter Reed Convalescent center. She was a longtime member of New Hope Memorial Baptist Church, and a homemaker who loved working in her vegetable garden until she was 92 years old.Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Coates. She is survived by a daughter Delores Thornsberry (Dick) of Yorktown; granddaughter Melissa Hall (Charles), and grandson Chris Thornsberry; and five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan, Russell, Chelsea and Joe.Thelma's family will receive friends Friday May 24th, from 1-2 PM at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th street, West Point, VA with the funeral service beginning at 2 PM. Interment will follow at New Hope Memorial Church, Shacklefords, VA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2019