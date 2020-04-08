|
|
Thelma Jean Adkinson 68 was born to Martha Christeen Bandy and William James Lilly on November 25, 1951.
She was proceeded in death by both parents as well as her husband of 40 years Anthony Adkinson Sr.
She is survived by her son Anthony Adkinson Jr., wife Sharease and her daughter Shanae Lewis, husband Craig.
Six grandchildren Sydnei, Tayveawn, Darrius, Myles, Janiyah and Ayden. She is also survived by a host of loved ones and friends whom she loved dearly.
Her viewing will be April 9th, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as April 10th, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m, the homegoing service will be April 10th at Smith Brothers Funeral Home. Funeral service will be live streamed.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020