Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Thelma Jean Adkinson


1951 - 2020
Thelma Jean Adkinson Obituary
Thelma Jean Adkinson 68 was born to Martha Christeen Bandy and William James Lilly on November 25, 1951.

She was proceeded in death by both parents as well as her husband of 40 years Anthony Adkinson Sr.

She is survived by her son Anthony Adkinson Jr., wife Sharease and her daughter Shanae Lewis, husband Craig.

Six grandchildren Sydnei, Tayveawn, Darrius, Myles, Janiyah and Ayden.  She is also survived by a host of loved ones and friends whom she loved dearly.

Her viewing will be April 9th, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as April 10th, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m, the homegoing service will be April 10th at Smith Brothers Funeral Home. Funeral service will be live streamed.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020
