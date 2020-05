Or Copy this URL to Share

Spring Grove, VA - Mrs. Thelma Jones entered eternal rest on May 6, 2020 at her residence. A public viewing will be held 3-7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 12 at Morning Star Baptist Church 19121 Brandon Road Spring Grove, VA 23881. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Church Cemetery. Please keep the Jones Family in your prayers



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store